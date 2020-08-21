Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $305,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,636.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $60.24 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 120.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 84,147 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth $7,288,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in RealPage by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in RealPage by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RealPage by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.