Insider Selling: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Director Sells $314,500.00 in Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

