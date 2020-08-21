Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $295.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $255.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $272.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $273.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.62.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

