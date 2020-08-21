KeyCorp Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $30.00

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.11% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE:JWN opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Analyst Recommendations for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp
LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp
LSV Asset Management Invests $850,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.
LSV Asset Management Invests $850,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in Kraft Heinz Co
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in Kraft Heinz Co
Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Bank of Montreal
Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Bank of Montreal
Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
Hilton Hotels Co. Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc
Hilton Hotels Co. Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report