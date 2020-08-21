KeyCorp Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.11% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE:JWN opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

