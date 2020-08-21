Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post -$5.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will post ($5.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($7.07) and the highest is ($4.83). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 498.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($18.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.36) to ($15.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.38) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after buying an additional 9,732,371 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,506 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,094,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

