Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,275 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,930 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 13,397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 1,058,128 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,041,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 237,772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period.

Shares of PSP stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

