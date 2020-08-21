Didier M. C. Thibaud Sells 16,326 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 16,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $1,272,285.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Didier M. C. Thibaud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 7,407 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $582,486.48.

Shares of MRCY opened at $75.83 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

