Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 233,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 41,554 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 123.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 245,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 135,818 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.65 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

