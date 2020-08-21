Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Christopher C. Cambria Sells 12,037 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $938,043.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher C. Cambria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Christopher C. Cambria sold 5,461 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $429,453.04.

MRCY stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 44.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

