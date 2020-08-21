Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 598 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $127.92 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $172.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,089.17 and a beta of 2.80.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $29,583.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,923 shares of company stock valued at $15,949,363. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

