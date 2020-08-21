Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

NYSE:SKX opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

