Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires 77,700 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $976,689.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,139.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.65 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,539,000. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

