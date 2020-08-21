Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires 77,700 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $976,689.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,139.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.65 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,539,000. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
