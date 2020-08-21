Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) President Sells $279,300.00 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy M. Kohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of Marten Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $7,634,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $7,146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,462,000 after purchasing an additional 244,390 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRTN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

