Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $130.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

