Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $130.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
