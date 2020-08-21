Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.19. Inogen reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $699.27 million, a P/E ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 0.71. Inogen has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $76.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Inogen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Inogen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

