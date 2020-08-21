Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 422,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $125.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $136.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,118 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.