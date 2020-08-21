JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of JPEL Private Equity Ltd (LON:JPEL) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01). 10,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 15,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.07 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and a P/E ratio of 117.78.

JPEL Private Equity Company Profile (LON:JPEL)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

