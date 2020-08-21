Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Down to $94.30

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.30, but opened at $90.50. Ross Stores shares last traded at $94.30, with a volume of 2,933,900 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11,642.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 54.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 498,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 175,777 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 710.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

