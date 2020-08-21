KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.92

Shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 19427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC cut KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KION GRP AG/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.