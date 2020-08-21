Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.19

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 40283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORKLY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Orkla ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

