SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.94

Shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 129001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBGSY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

