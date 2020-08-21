A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.82

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 71573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.