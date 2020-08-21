GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $208.86

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $208.86 and last traded at $208.86, with a volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $156.35.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

