Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.49

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 54269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUNMF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.30 to $8.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

