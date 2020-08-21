WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.21

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.21 and last traded at $83.03, with a volume of 9029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.25.

WTKWY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61.

About WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

