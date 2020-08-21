WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.21

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.21 and last traded at $83.03, with a volume of 9029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.25.

WTKWY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

