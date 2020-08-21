TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.04. 1,145,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 854,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter.

