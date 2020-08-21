GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Trading Up 24.7%

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) were up 24.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 45,529,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,842% from the average daily volume of 1,154,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $869.65 million, a P/E ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $237,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,474 shares of company stock worth $3,328,512.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,366,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

