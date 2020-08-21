Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.56

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 25031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLI shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

