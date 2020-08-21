Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $207.76 and last traded at $206.99, with a volume of 23886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.09.

The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $502,088.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,173 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 45.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Synopsys by 16.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Synopsys by 88.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $77,863,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.