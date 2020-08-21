D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Shares of D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) were down 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 24,437,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,471% from the average daily volume of 684,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D-Box Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated either within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

