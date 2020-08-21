Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.38

Group Ten Metals Inc (CVE:PGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 445900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Group Ten Metals Company Profile (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds interest in Yukon properties, Canada, which covers catalyst/CKR, spy, ultra claims, ellen, and outpost, and pacer claims; the Duke Island property, which comprises 31 unpatented claims located south of Ketchikan in the Alexander Platinum Belt of southeast Alaska; and the Black Lake-Drayton project in Ontario, which covers approximately 11,478 contiguous hectares.

