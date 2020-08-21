Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Shares Gap Down to $1.65

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.29. Greenpro Capital shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 6,240,375 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

