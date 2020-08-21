PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.63

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 6109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 111.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 73.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

