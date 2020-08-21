Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.96

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 14372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,731,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $921,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,687 shares of company stock worth $17,074,302 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

