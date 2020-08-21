Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.59

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.59 and last traded at $145.53, with a volume of 29181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.17.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares in the company, valued at $174,981,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $113,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

