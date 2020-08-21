Memex (CVE:OEE) Shares Down 33.3%

Memex Inc (CVE:OEE) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 359,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 243,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Memex Company Profile (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Memex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Memex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.