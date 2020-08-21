CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.98

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 1244683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

