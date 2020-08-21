Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCS Multistage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

NCSM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.55 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Shares of NCSM stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 33.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

