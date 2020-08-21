Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reduced by Analyst

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

SUPN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

