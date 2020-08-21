Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Novan Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Novan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Novan alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 284.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.