Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:OEG)

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc .’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE OEG opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at $43,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at $106,000.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

