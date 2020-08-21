Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ship Finance International Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SFL)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ship Finance International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.86 million. Ship Finance International had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

SFL opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Ship Finance International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

