Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park National Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Park National in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s FY2020 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. Park National has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $112.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park National by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Park National by 54.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Park National in the second quarter valued at about $3,664,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.