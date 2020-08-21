Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lifted by Analyst

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.25 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $741.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

