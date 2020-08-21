Analysts Offer Predictions for Roku Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Roku in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.52.

ROKU stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.93.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,659 shares of company stock valued at $38,601,111. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 154.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 225.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

