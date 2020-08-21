Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protalix Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protalix Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protalix Biotherapeutics from $3.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $3.83 on Friday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 93,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 470,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

