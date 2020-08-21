Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YAMHF. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Yamaha Motor in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. CLSA upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of YAMHF opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

