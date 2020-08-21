TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $31,172.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,498.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,822 shares in the company, valued at $228,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

