TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.
Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $31,172.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,498.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,822 shares in the company, valued at $228,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.