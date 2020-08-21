TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.35) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.93 ($26.98).

TEG opened at €25.44 ($29.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52-week high of €25.18 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.67 and its 200-day moving average is €21.33.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

