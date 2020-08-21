DA Davidson Comments on Spin Master Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.33.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.39. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.